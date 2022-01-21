Report

Kurdistan's President condemns the Diyala Attack, calls for full cooperation between Erbil and Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-21T17:15:34+0000
Shafaq News/ the President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, condemns today's terror attack in Diyala Governorate that killed eleven Iraqi soldiers.

"We condemn the terrorist act in the Al-Azim area today, which resulted in the martyrdom of some soldiers. ISIS still poses a threat to the security and stability of the country." Baron Twitter.

"We stress the need for full cooperation and coordination between the Kurdistan Region and Baghdad to defeat ISIS." He added.

"May God have mercy on the souls of the martyrs and inspire their families and relatives with patience and solace," Barzani concluded his tweet.

Eleven Iraqi soldiers were killed on Friday when ISIS militants attacked their base in Diyala Governorate.

The terrorist organization claimed responsibility for the attack in Diyala on its affiliated Telegram channels.

The border areas among Kirkuk, Diyala, and Saladin are considered the most dangerous hotbeds of ISIS; It is called the "Emirate of Evil," where the terrorists continue to carry out attacks in Iraq and Syria.

It is worth noting that the Islamic State had controlled vast areas of Syria and Iraq until it was driven from the territory in 2017-19 by adversaries, including a U.S.-led coalition, the SDF, and Iraqi security forces.

