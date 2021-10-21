Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdistan's President: The next Iraqi government must respond to the demands of the citizen

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-21T13:18:41+0000
Kurdistan's President: The next Iraqi government must respond to the demands of the citizen

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, met today, Thursday Mark Bryson-Richardson MBE, the British Ambassador to Iraq.

The two sides discussed the relations of the Region and Iraq with Britain, the latest developments in the situation in Iraq, the parliament elections, the Kurdish President's visit to London, the Covid-19 pandemic, and the war against terrorism and Confronting ISIS.

According to a statement, both sides stressed the need for the next Iraqi government to respond to the demands and aspirations of the people and the citizen.

In the field of confronting the Covid-19 epidemic and its repercussions, especially in the fields of education and economy.

they also expressed satisfaction with the coordination process between the Peshmerga and the Iraqi army with the help of the Global Coalition to eliminate ISIS.

In the meeting, Barzani praised the British assistance to Iraq and Kurdistan, pointing out that he is following up the outcomes of his visit to London appreciating the role of the British embassy in Baghdad and the Consulate in Erbil in this context.

In turn, the Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani also met the British Ambassador to Iraq.

A statement issued by the regional government said that during the meeting, they discussed the general situation in Iraq after the success of the parliamentary elections, as well as ways to develop relations between the Kurdistan Region and Britain.

The Prime Minister expressed his hope that the election results would contribute to stabilizing the Iraqi situation and resolving the outstanding issues between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government.

The two sides also discussed the reforms in the Ministry of Peshmerga and the dangers of ISIS, in addition to the importance of implementing the Sinjar Agreement and normalizing the situation in the region.

related

Baghdad's way of dealing with Erbil is "not so federal", Barzani says

Date: 2021-03-31 08:45:49
Baghdad's way of dealing with Erbil is "not so federal", Barzani says

President Barzani calls for a view the unites all Iraqi parties

Date: 2021-04-12 16:36:19
President Barzani calls for a view the unites all Iraqi parties

Alnujaifi praises President Barzani's statements in the "Future of Iraq Conference"

Date: 2021-09-26 15:36:50
Alnujaifi praises President Barzani's statements in the "Future of Iraq Conference"

Kurdistan’s President Welcomes the U.S.-Iraq strategic dialogue

Date: 2021-04-08 17:50:53
Kurdistan’s President Welcomes the U.S.-Iraq strategic dialogue

Nechirvan Barzani returns to Erbil from a three-day visit to Baghdad

Date: 2021-04-12 17:18:38
Nechirvan Barzani returns to Erbil from a three-day visit to Baghdad

Kurdistan's President praises the US support for Iraq and the Region

Date: 2021-09-30 14:29:58
Kurdistan's President praises the US support for Iraq and the Region

President Barzani embarks on an official visit to Baghdad

Date: 2021-04-10 08:44:21
President Barzani embarks on an official visit to Baghdad

Kurdistan’s President: Iraq and the Region are one family; its members have to sit at one table for dialogue

Date: 2021-04-23 08:01:11
Kurdistan’s President: Iraq and the Region are one family; its members have to sit at one table for dialogue