Kurdistan’s PM meets with Al-Kadhimi in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Kurdish Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, arrived in Baghdad to discuss economic files with high-ranking Iraqi officials.

Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar and Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein received PM Barzani, who met later the Iraqi PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

“I’m glad to be back in Baghdad, We have lots to discuss — the things that bring us together and push us apart.” Barzani said on Twitter.

“We have constitutional blueprints to settle our 17-year-old disputes and win-win solutions in the interest of all of the country, including the Kurdistan Region,” he added.