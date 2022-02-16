Kurdistan’s PM meets in Doha with the Qatari Minister of Trade

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of Kurdistan, Masrour Barzani, met with the Qatari Minister of Commerce and Industry, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Abdullah Al-Thani.

The two parties discussed ways to boost relations between Kurdistan and Qatar, especially in the commercial and industrial fields.

On Tuesday, the prime minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, landed in the Qatari capital, Doha, at a prior invitation by the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

PM Barzani and his accompanying delegation were welcomed at the Doha International Airport by the State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sultan Bin Saad al-Muraikhi.

The Kurdish PM is scheduled to hold meetings with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and a group of other senior government officials in Doha.

Yesterday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi also made a phone call with the Emir of Qatar and discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries and other issues of common interests.