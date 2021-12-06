Kurdistan's PM and France's Ambassador discuss the migrant crisis near the EU borders

Shafaq News/ The French Ambassador to Iraq, Eric Chevallier, reiterated his country's support for the Peshmerga forces in a Monday meeting with the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani.

PM Barzani and Ambassador Chevallier discussed the growing threat of ISIS, particularly in the disputed territories between Erbil and Baghdad, in the aftermath of the bloody attacks waged by the militant groups of the terrorist organization over the past few days.

The Prime Minister laid emphasis upon the close cooperation between the Peshmerga forces, Iraqi Army, and the US-led Coalition to hinder the terrorist group from threatening the disputed territories and altering its demographic structure, a statement from the Prime Minister's bureau said.

The French diplomat reiterated his country's support for the Peshmerga's struggle against ISIS and its efforts to restore security and stability to areas threatened by its militants.

The meeting touched upon updates on the political situation in Iraq after the October 10 election and the migrant crisis at the Belarusian borders with Poland.

Ambassador Chevallier thanked the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for taking "necessary measures" to thwart illegal migration and facilitating the voluntary repatriation of the migrants.