Kurdistan's PM, Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, condemn the attack on Baghdad Airport

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-28T18:33:51+0000

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, and the Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Shakhwan Abdullah, condemned targeting Baghdad International Airport on Friday. "I condemn today's terror attacks on Baghdad International Airport in the strongest terms and urge Iraqi leaders to unanimously do the same." Barzani aid on Twitter. "The repeated attacks, including on Erbil International Airport in the past, threaten the country, its peoples, and our shared security." He added. For his part, Shakhwan Abdullah said the attack was "a dangerous breaking of the national sovereignty." The Deputy Speaker called on the security services and the concerned authorities to "hold responsibilities, uncover the perpetrators, monitor the areas surrounding the Airport, and double the intelligence effort to pursue sleeper terrorist cells." Earlier today, at least six missiles targeted the Baghdad International airport. The Security Media Cell disclosed said in a statement, "outlaw terrorist gangs targeted the Baghdad International airport today at dawn, with six Katyusha rockets." According to the statement, the rockets landed in the airport apron and damaged two aircraft of the Iraqi airlines. It noted that the security forces had found three rockets in a launchpad in Abu Gharib district, adding that new leads had been found, and the perpetrators would soon be arrested and held accountable for what they did.

related

Iraqi and International parties denounce the attack on the Baghdad International airport

Date: 2022-01-28 11:53:03

Travelers coming from Iraq must undergo PCR tests before entering Lebanon

Date: 2020-10-11 09:53:35

Illegal armed groups plan to target Baghdad International Airport

Date: 2020-12-15 17:09:05

In the aftermath of Baghdad Airport attack, new defense and siren systems installed

Date: 2021-04-23 15:14:48

Security Forces located the launching site of the Baghdad International Airport attack

Date: 2021-05-02 20:39:41

Baghdad Operations Command foils an attempt to target Baghdad International Airport

Date: 2021-07-02 17:43:44

BOC's measures thwarted three attacks on the Baghdad Airport, senior official says

Date: 2021-07-31 17:36:36

Sirens sound at Baghdad International Airport

Date: 2021-09-24 15:37:45