Kurdistan's MoH discussed the Ibn Khatib incident with the Iraqi MoH over a phone call

Shafaq News/ The Minister of Health in Kurdistan Region, Saman Barzanji, discussed with Iraq's Minister of Health and Environment, Hasan al-Tamimi, the circumstances and the aftermath of the Ibn Khatib incident, offering the region's Ministry staunch support.

A readout of the phone call issued by the Region’s Ministry today, Sunday, said that Barzanji expressed the Ministry's readiness to offer all kinds of aid, highlighting the region's hospitals to receive the patients injured from the Incident.

Earlier today, the President of Kurdistan, Nechirvan Barzani, condoled Ibn Khatib fire victims, expressing the readiness of the region's hospitals to receive the injured patients.

President Barzani said in a statement today, Sunday, "We were shaken up by the painful and shocking fire incident that took place last night in Ibn Khatib hospital."

"I offer my deep-hearted condolences to the victims' families and all Iraqis. I empathize with them and share their sorrow. I beseech God to console the souls of the victims and grant the injured a speedy recovery."

"The Kurdistan Region is fully prepared to provide all sorts of aid, and its hospitals are fully ready to receive the [patients] injured in the incident and provide them with the medical care they need."

"The relevant authorities shall reveal the causes of the incident, call the persons at fault to account, and take extreme safety measures everywhere."

At least 27 people were killed and 46 injured in a fire on Saturday at a hospital in southeastern Baghdad that had been equipped to house COVID-19 patients.

The fire at the Ibn Khatib hospital in the Diyala Bridge area of the Iraqi capital occurred after an accident caused an oxygen tank to explode, the sources said.