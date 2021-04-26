Kurdistan's Minister of interior meets al-Anbar operations commander

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Interior of Kurdistan Region directed, on Monday, to pursue the defendants against whom arrest warrants were issued, and hand them over to the relevant authorities, upon a request from al-Anbar Governorate.

Al-Anbar Police Command said in a statement that the police chief, Lieutenant General Hadi Razig Kassar, visited the Region and met the Minister of Interior, Rebar Ahmed, and several security officials in Erbil.

The statement pointed out, "The meeting discussed ways of activating arrest warrants issued by the Iraqi judiciary against people in the Region, as well as increasing security cooperation and coordination between the Region's governorates and al-Anbar.

Al-Anbar Police Commander said, according to the statement, "al-Anbar Police Command has formed a special investigative committee to follow up on the crimes and defendants against whom arrest warrants are issued."

According to the statement, the two sides reviewed the unimplemented arrest warrants for wanted persons in the Region, and the file of factions affiliated with terrorist organizations that recruit people in al-Anbar and the Region; especially since there is information confirming that there are sleeper cells in the governorate that Turkish groups are managing.

For his part, the interior Minister ordered to provide assistance to the investigation authorities and implement arrest warrants against the accused.