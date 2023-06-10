Kurdistan's Finance Minister Criticizes Baghdad for Abandoning Agreements

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Kurdish Minister of Finance criticized Baghdad's political forces for reneging on agreements made within the State Administration Alliance and the oil agreement between Erbil and Baghdad.

According to a statement, Finance Minister Awat Sheikh Janab expressed concern over the changes made to budget bill clauses related to the dues of the Kurdistan Region. He argued that these modifications violated the constitution and previous decisions and agreements reached between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the coordination framework.

Minister Sheikh Janab emphasized that the alterations disregarded agreements made before the formation of the current government cabinet, including the April 4 agreement witnessed by the Iraqi and Kurdish Prime Ministers.

He further stated that these actions demonstrated a "hostile and vindictive approach" towards the Kurdistan Region, "echoing the chauvinistic policies of the former regime."

Addressing the "unjust restrictions" imposed on the Kurdistan Region, Minister Sheikh Janab lamented that the Kurdish people were not treated as Iraqi citizens. These limitations hinder the regional government from fulfilling its duties, particularly the Ministry of Finance. He condemned the "unfair" changes, especially concerning oil and transportation expenditures and loans from the Trade Bank of Iraq affecting the region's share.

Minister Sheikh Janab held all parties, forces, and factions that voted for the budget law responsible for the economic and financial problems facing the Kurdistan Regional Government.