Kurdistan's DPM, Iraq's PM discuss economic development, government services

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani and Iraq's Federal Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani on Wednesday highlighted delivering essential services to citizens as a priority for "social stability and civil peace".
The meeting -held at the deputy prime minister's office and attended by the governor of Sulaymaniyah, the Kurdistan region's minister of planning and Halabja's administrator- discussed the overall situation in the region and the city of Sulaymaniyah and Halabja.
The prime minister emphasized the need for collective efforts to resolve all internal disputes based on the principles laid out in the constitution.
He also attached importance to addressing economic challenges, promoting development, and ensuring the provision of essential services to citizens as a priority for social stability and civil peace.
Talabani praised the government's decision to vote on a bill to convert Halabja into a governorate, which he said would be a form of justice for the victims of the city's worst attack during the dictatorship era.
He also reiterated his support for the government's reform process and the achievement of its program for the benefit of all Iraqis.