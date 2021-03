Shafaq News / Kurdistan Region received today m a batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

"I am pleased to announce the arrival of a new batch of 43800 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine consisting from Baghdad today", the Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, said in a tweet.

The AstraZeneca vaccine, which was manufactured at the SK Biopharmaceuticals corporation in South Korea, arrived on March 25 in Iraq.