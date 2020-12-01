Kurdistan region eases COVID-19 restrictions for inbound travelers

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in the Kurdistan Regional Government announced on Tuesday that it will reduce COVID-19 preventive measures imposed on travelers to the cities of the region.

The ministry said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency that travelers coming from central and southern Iraq to the Region through Erbil and Al-Sulaymaniyah airports do not need to undergo a COVID-19 test.

The statement added that asymptomatic travelers are no longer obliged to undergo a quarantine period, according to the latest protocol of the World Health Organization, stressing that these people need to monitor their health status starting the day of their return until 14 days.

The Ministry noted that if any signs of infection appear, health institutions must be informed according to the instructions and protocols in Kurdistan.