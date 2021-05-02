Report

Kurdistan region: 146 candidates to run in the elections next October

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-02T09:08:19+0000
Shafaq News / 146 candidates in the Kurdistan Region are preparing to run in the legislative elections to be held in Iraq next October.

The Director of the Kurdistan Regional Authority Office of the Independent High Electoral Commission, Hassan Raqeeb Hussain, said in a press conference held today that there are 53 candidates from Erbil, distributed as follows: the number of individual candidates is eight, the number of party candidates is 33, the number of alliances candidates is 12, and the number of Christian candidates is 10.

He added that the total number of candidates from al-Sulaymaniyah is 65 candidates, 17 of whom are individuals, 33 are party candidates, and 15 are alliance candidates.

In Duhok, there are 28 candidates, including eight individual candidates, 18 party candidates, two from alliances candidates, and two Christian candidates.

