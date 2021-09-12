Kurdistan is a haven for free people, Barham Salih says

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, said that the Kurdistan Region has always been "a safe haven for free people," calling for a review to the constitution of the country.

In an interview with Al-Jazeera TV, Salih said, "the next stage in Iraq is decisive. Ater 18 years, it is imperative to acknowledge the structural defect in the system of governance and the need to make a move towards reform."

"The upcoming elections are an opportunity for the Iraqis. The sole alternative is chaos. Therefore, they must be fair and express the free will of the people in order to produce a capable and effective government that works to harness the country's resources for their interest."

"The popular movement erupted because of misery and deprivation...and their slogan was vocal, 'we want a homeland'...The popular movement successfully emphasized the necessity of reforming the political situation and the need to hold early elections."

"The Iraqis in Basra, Baghdad, Najaf, Mosul, al-Sulaymaniyah, and Erbil agree on the need to reform the situation. It is in the interest of the Kurds to be in harmony and integration with Baghdad."

"The mountains of Kurdistan have always been a haven for free people throughout history. Kurdistan is a promising experience with many positive aspects. However, it also needs structural reforms."

"There are political, social, and elite discussions on the necessity of reviewing the constitution. It has many upsides, but some deficiencies must be addressed."