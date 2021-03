Shafaq News/ A Kurdish delegation, headed by Kurdistan Region Government (KRG) Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, arrived in Baghdad today, Saturday, ahead of a decisive parliamentary vote to pass Iraq's federal budget for 2021.

The delegation headed to the Council of Representatives as soon as it landed in Baghdad and convened with the Presidium of the Iraqi Parliament in the office of the Parliament's speaker, Muhamed al-Halbousi.

The delegation conducted yesterday a series of last-minute meetings and deliberations with Iraqi political blocs regarding the Kurdistan region’s share in the bill drafted by parliament’s financial committee.