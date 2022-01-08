Kurdistan delegation to Baghdad convenes with the Coordination Framework
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2022-01-08T10:42:40+0000
Shafaq News/ The delegation of the Kurdistan Region convened on Saturday with representatives of the Coordination Framework in the Iraqi capital city, Baghdad.
According to a statement issued by the Shiite forces consortium, today's meeting was held to contemplate the latest updates on the political and security situation in Iraq, and the progress of the government formation.
The attendees laid emphasis on "respecting the social particularity of each component and avoiding supporting a party against another to sustain and preserve the political process," the statement said.