Kurdistan delegation to Baghdad convenes with the Coordination Framework

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-08T10:42:40+0000

Shafaq News/ The delegation of the Kurdistan Region convened on Saturday with representatives of the Coordination Framework in the Iraqi capital city, Baghdad. According to a statement issued by the Shiite forces consortium, today's meeting was held to contemplate the latest updates on the political and security situation in Iraq, and the progress of the government formation. The attendees laid emphasis on "respecting the social particularity of each component and avoiding supporting a party against another to sustain and preserve the political process," the statement said.

