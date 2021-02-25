Kurdistan announces the readiness for the COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Shafaq News / The Minister of Health in Kurdistan Region, Saman Barzanji, announced that the necessary preparations had been completed to start the COVID-19 vaccination program.

Barzanji said in a joint press conference that the region is included in the Iraqi National Program for Vaccination, adding, "Our medical centers are ready, and yesterday, the training program of the medical personnel that will work in those centers was launched in coordination with the Iraqi Ministry of Health."

"We are waiting for the arrival of vaccine shipments to Iraq. The region's share is preserved", Barzanjii added.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment had stated earlier that it would receive 10 million doses of the vaccine.