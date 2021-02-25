Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdistan announces the readiness for the COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-25T11:30:42+0000
Kurdistan announces the readiness for the COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Shafaq News / The Minister of Health in Kurdistan Region, Saman Barzanji, announced that the necessary preparations had been completed to start the COVID-19 vaccination program.

Barzanji said in a joint press conference that the region is included in the Iraqi National Program for Vaccination, adding, "Our medical centers are ready, and yesterday, the training program of the medical personnel that will work in those centers was launched in coordination with the Iraqi Ministry of Health."

"We are waiting for the arrival of vaccine shipments to Iraq. The region's share is preserved", Barzanjii added.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment had stated earlier that it would receive 10 million doses of the vaccine.

related

COVID-19: 2459 new cases and 1900 recoveries in Iraq today

Date: 2020-07-26 14:02:20
COVID-19: 2459 new cases and 1900 recoveries in Iraq today

Covid-19: More than 4000 recoveries in Iraq today

Date: 2020-08-29 11:22:16
Covid-19: More than 4000 recoveries in Iraq today

Covid-19: 13 out of 20 Iraqi Governorates recorded no fatalities today

Date: 2020-12-25 12:59:44
Covid-19: 13 out of 20 Iraqi Governorates recorded no fatalities today

Iraqi MoH is following up with Pfizer to obtain its COVID-19 vaccine

Date: 2020-12-03 15:23:32
Iraqi MoH is following up with Pfizer to obtain its COVID-19 vaccine

75 Covid-19 corpses buried in Iraq within 24 hours

Date: 2020-06-15 14:24:43
75 Covid-19 corpses buried in Iraq within 24 hours

COVID-19: The daily case counts continue to decline

Date: 2020-12-13 13:54:53
COVID-19: The daily case counts continue to decline

An Iraqi pilot passed away for COVID-19 complications

Date: 2020-09-10 21:05:27
An Iraqi pilot passed away for COVID-19 complications

The Iraqi Minister of health meets the Turkish ambassador to Baghdad

Date: 2020-11-22 16:30:18
The Iraqi Minister of health meets the Turkish ambassador to Baghdad