Kurdistan and Belgium discuss the challenges facing Kurdistan and Iraq

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of Kurdistan, Masrour Barzani, conducted today, Monday, a phone call with the Belgian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sophie Wilmes, during which they discussed an array of issues of common interest.

A readout issued by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said that PM Barzani welcomed Belgium's denouncement of the recent attacks on the Region. For her part, the Belgian Deputy PM extended condolences for the "Martyrdom of Peshmerga fighters in ISIS's recent attack."

PM Barzani discussed with Minister Wilmes the progress and the challenges facing the COVID-19 vaccination rollouts, calling her to lead the EU efforts to aid the Region in refugee relief.

The phone call touched upon the recent security challenges facing Kurdistan, Iraq, and the Middle East and agreed upon keeping a channel to deliberate issues of common interest.