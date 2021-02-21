Kurdistan PM discussed with the Iraqi Minister of Water Resources building new dams in Iraq and Kurdistan

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, discussed today, Sunday, with the Iraqi Minister of Water Resources the establishment of new dams in Iraq and the region.

According to a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, the Prime Minister of Kurdistan, Masrour Barzani, received today, the Iraqi Minister of Water Resources, Mahdi Rashid Al-Hamdani.

The statement said that the meeting discussed ways to enhance coordination between the ministries of water resources in the federal government and the Ministry of agriculture and water resources in the Kurdistan government.

The meeting touched upon strategic projects, securing dam maintenance requirements, and establishing new dams in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

The statement indicated that the two sides discussed a mechanism to resolve the issue of delayed salaries of dam employees in the Kurdistan Region, which the federal government has not disbursed for several months.