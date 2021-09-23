Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdistan Islamic Movement calls for boycotting the Parliamentary Elections

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-23T15:46:29+0000
Kurdistan Islamic Movement calls for boycotting the Parliamentary Elections

Shafaq News/ The Shura Council of the Islamic Movement in the Kurdistan Region urged on Thursday the citizens to boycott the parliamentary elections in all the Iraqi governorates except for Kirkuk.

A statement issued by the movement said, "the people of Kurdistan must take a historic position to punish the politicians who, for years, have viewed the elections as a business."

"The people of Kurdistan should boycott the elections, raise the voices of resentment, and say no to oppression and persecution, and to those who manipulated country's destiny, fate, and wealth for years."

related

For electoral causes, al-Kadhimi orders detaining high-profile officers

Date: 2021-09-12 21:12:51
For electoral causes, al-Kadhimi orders detaining high-profile officers

Al-Sistani to hold fair elections

Date: 2020-09-14 06:56:06
Al-Sistani to hold fair elections

Only the elections decides who nominates the PM, Sadrist MP says

Date: 2021-05-12 14:39:00
Only the elections decides who nominates the PM, Sadrist MP says

Parliament speaker calls for earlier elections

Date: 2020-08-01 09:22:22
Parliament speaker calls for earlier elections

MP warns of chaos that may be ignited to postpone the elections

Date: 2021-08-21 11:03:28
MP warns of chaos that may be ignited to postpone the elections

No sessions before the Parliament dissolution, MP says

Date: 2021-06-20 14:28:38
No sessions before the Parliament dissolution, MP says

Karbala gears up for the early elections

Date: 2021-09-16 13:34:54
Karbala gears up for the early elections

Al-Sumaidaie threatens to issue a Fatwa prohibiting participation in the elections

Date: 2020-10-09 15:10:37
Al-Sumaidaie threatens to issue a Fatwa prohibiting participation in the elections