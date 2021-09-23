Kurdistan Islamic Movement calls for boycotting the Parliamentary Elections

Shafaq News/ The Shura Council of the Islamic Movement in the Kurdistan Region urged on Thursday the citizens to boycott the parliamentary elections in all the Iraqi governorates except for Kirkuk.

A statement issued by the movement said, "the people of Kurdistan must take a historic position to punish the politicians who, for years, have viewed the elections as a business."

"The people of Kurdistan should boycott the elections, raise the voices of resentment, and say no to oppression and persecution, and to those who manipulated country's destiny, fate, and wealth for years."