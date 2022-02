Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Counter-Terrorism Agency on Sunday said it handed a person with links to the terrorist organization of ISIS to the Iraqi security authorities.

A statement of the agency said that the arrestee, Ahmed Ibrahim Ahmed Jodeih, was arrested on November 17, 2021.

The agency said Jodeih, who is wanted by the federal Counter-Terrorism-Services, was handed to the Iraqi side in accordance with a Judicial warrant on February 19, 2022.