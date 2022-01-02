Report

Kurdish parties to start their talks tomorrow 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-02
Kurdish parties to start their talks tomorrow 

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Democratic Party and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan will meet today to nominate a candidate for the Iraqi Presidency. 

PUK member, Jamal Kocher, told Shafaq News agency that the two parties will begin their official meetings tomorrow.

Since the last elections, Kurdish parties have not stopped their talks to nominate a candidate and agree on the new government.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party won the majority of Kurdish seats in the Iraqi Parliament (31 seats) followed by the PUK (17 seats).

