Kurdish parties in Kirkuk reproach the administrative changes in IHEC's office in the governorate

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-08T11:34:52+0000
Kurdish parties in Kirkuk reproach the administrative changes in IHEC's office in the governorate

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish parties and political forces in Kirkuk pilloried the recent administrative shuffles in the office of the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) in the governorate.

The Kurdish forces said in a joint press conference held today, Tuesday, that dismissing the Kurdish office director was arbitrary without providing the legal imperatives.

"The Kurdish MPs in the governorate are six out of twelve. This grants us the right to have 50% of the employees inside the Kirkuk Commission office. However, Kurds are merely 25%."

The Kurdish forces reiterated their respect for all the decisions that guarantee the success of the entire electoral process.

