Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani receives PM Al-Kadhim in Erbil

Date: 2022-10-03T09:57:14+0000

Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, met today, Monday, with the President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Masoud Barzani, during his visit to Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region. During the meeting, they discussed the overall political situation in the country and the importance of adopting a national dialogue that engages all political forces to get out of the political impasse that is affecting the public, impeding efforts to provide services to the citizens, and threatening to destabilize in the country. The discussion emphasized the role of political and social actors in facilitating reaching an understanding, reducing the level of tension, avoiding incitement, and the importance of relying on responsible national discourse seeking a federal, democratic Iraq in which the authority of the constitution and the law is above all. They also discussed various security challenges and the importance of continuing joint coordination between Baghdad and Erbil to address several issues, especially combatting terrorism and repeated attacks on Iraqi territories, and that Iraq's territories, in any region, must not be a platform or haven for threatening neighboring countries.

