Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani meets with Iyad Allawi

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani discussed with the head of the National Iraqi alliance, Iyad Allawi, today, the latest political developments in Iraq and the region.

According to a statement by Barzani's headquarters, the latter received the head of the Iraqi National Coalition, Iyad Allawi, in Erbil.

The statement indicated that the two parties reviewed the latest political developments at the Iraqi and regional levels, and shed light on the Iraqi parliamentary elections scheduled to be held on the tenth of next October and the challenges facing the country.