Kurdish leader Barzani receives the US ambassador to Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-16T10:20:01+0000
Kurdish leader Barzani receives the US ambassador to Iraq

Shafaq News / The US ambassador to Baghdad, Mathew Tueller, said that his country encourages Baghdad and Erbil to engage in new talks to solve their differences.

Earlier today, the Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani received Tueller in his headquarters in Erbil, according to a statement.

The two parties discussed the latest developments in Iraq, the political process, and the constitutional steps that must be taken following the Iraqi Parliament's first session.

For his part, Mr.Tueller said that his country pays full attention to the situation in Iraq, and supports talks between the Kurdistan Regional government and the Federal government.

He added that the US is committed to maintaining stability and safety in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

