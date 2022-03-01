Kurdish lawmakers commemorate Mulla Mustafa Barzani's 43rd passing anniversary in the Iraqi Parliament 

Shafaq News/ Kurdish members of the Iraqi parliament marked the 43rd anniversary of the Kurdish leader Mulla Mustafa Barzani's passing with a photo gallery that documents the life of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) founder.

The media bureau of the parliament's second deputy speaker, Shakhwan Abdullah, said that the gallery's inauguration ceremony was attended by the first deputy speaker Hakem al-Zameli, the head of the KDP bloc in the Iraqi parliament Vian Sabri, and a group of MPs, officeholders, and figures from various Iraqi and Kurdish parties.

Abdullah urged the Iraqi government and parliament to endorse the endeavors aiming to establish a state of citizenship and consolidate the rights of all the Iraqi components with legislations and laws.

"Today, we reminisce the biography of the immortal Barzani, his bright history, his struggle with the Peshmerga forces in its armed battle against dictatorship, his wisdom and national vision, and his sacrifices for democracy in Kurdistan and freedom in Iraq," Abdullah said.