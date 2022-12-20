Kurdish lawmaker: the 2023-budget talks between Baghdad and Erbil are fruitful

Shafaq News/ Ongoing talks between Iraq's federal and Kurdistan's regional governments over the 2023 budget have been "fruitful" so far, a member of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan's bloc in the Iraqi parliament said on Tuesday.

"The federal and regional governments have forged an agreement on Kurdistan's share of the budget prior to the formation of Mohammad Shia al-Sudani's cabinet," lawmaker Sarwa Mohammad told Shafaq News Agency, "we hope that it is compelling and long-lasting."

"So far, the talks have been fruitful. The intention to make compromises is mutual in order to find common ground on issues that have been there since 2014. We hope that the budget bill the parliament receives from the government guarantees the rights of all Iraqis," she said.

Earlier, lawmaker Moeen al-Kadhimi said that al-Sudani's cabinet will submit a 140-trillion-dinar budget with a deficit of 20 trillion dinars soon.