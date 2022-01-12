"Kurdish" forces attack the Iraqi Army in Sinjar

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday evening, a security source reported that Kurdish forces attacked the Iraqi army in Sinjar district, Nineveh Governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the Sinjar Protection Forces, affiliated with Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), assaulted the army forces at a security checkpoint in Sinjar.

"The reason for the assault is that the army refused to install a statue of a leader in the Sinjar Protection Units, who was killed by Turkish airstrikes."

The source added, "dozens of supporters of the Sinjar Units arrived at the scene and blocked the Mosul-Sinjar road to protest against the decision."

It is worth noting that in 2020, The Iraqi government had reached a "historic deal" with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) over the governance and security of Sinjar.

The deal ends the authority of intruding groups. It paves the way for the reconstruction of the District and the total return of its people in coordination between Erbil and Baghdad.

The agreement holds the local police, the National Security and Intelligence services to take responsibility within the District.

It also ordered all armed factions to be deported outside the borders of Sinjar, including PKK.

Yet, Sinjar Protection Forces are still deployed in the District.