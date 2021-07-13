Report

Kurdish fear of "open war" between the U.S and Iraqi paramilitary factions

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-13T18:01:18+0000
Kurdish fear of "open war" between the U.S and Iraqi paramilitary factions

Shafaq News/ The head of the Kurdistan Islamic Group bloc in the Iraqi parliament, Salim Hamza, hinted at concerns of an "open war" between the U.S. and Iraqi armed factions.

Hamza told Shafaq News Agency, "the military escalation between the armed factions and the Americans will have an impact on the security situation in Iraq in general, and this effect will certainly have an impact on the issue of holding early parliamentary elections on time."

"The parliamentary elections require calm and security stability. This military escalation between the factions and the Americans creates many security problems. There is political and popular fear of the 'open war' between the factions and the Americans because of its many negative effects on the political and electoral situation."

