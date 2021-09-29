Kurdish candidates win seats in the German Parliament

Shafaq News/ Two Iraqi candidates, including a Kurdish one, booked seats in the German Parliament, after winning in the parliamentary elections.

DW said that Germans of Arab, Muslim, and Middle Eastern origin often vote for parties that believe in cultural and ethnic pluralism in Germany.

Rim al-Abli Radovan ran for the Social Democratic Party and won a seat representing a district in northern Germany.

She is of Iraqi origins and speaks German, Arabic, and Assyrian. She was born in 1990. She studied political science at the Freie University of Berlin and has been working since 2015 as Commissioner for Integration Affairs in the state government of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern

"I think the secret to my success is that I was meeting people in my constituency, and discussed with voters issues such as infrastructure, digitization, and transportation... These are issues that need more attention and development in our region.", The new German parliamentarian says.

She added in an interview with an Arab DW that she definitely takes her Iraqi origins with her wherever she goes, "My Iraqi roots are always with me. My parents came from a country that suffered from wars, I understand that politics means taking responsibility."

Qassem Taher Saleh, won a seat in the German parliament on the list of the Green Party. Born in 1993 in Zakho city in the Kurdistan Region.

He said he focuses on several issues including immigration, racism, and anti-Semitism.