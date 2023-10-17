Kurdish blocs demand halt to military moves in Kirkuk residential area

Shafaq News / Kurdish parliamentary blocs in the Iraqi parliament issued a firm call on Tuesday, urging an immediate cessation of military maneuvers within a residential area in Kirkuk province.

In a document jointly signed by the heads of the Kurdish parliamentary blocs, titled "Demilitarization of Cities," the Kurdish leaders emphasized the imperative to halt military movements within districts and regions by the Ministry of Defense units. This plea specifically referred to recent military activities observed in the Tobzawa area of Kirkuk province.

"While various conscientious factions persist in their efforts to strengthen Kirkuk's harmonious coexistence among its diverse components and ethnicities and foster unity among its inhabitants, we intermittently witness attempts by the Ministry of Defense to re-establish military barracks in the region," stated the document. These barracks symbolize the notorious campaigns of the Ba'athist regime, marred by heinous crimes against the Kurdish people. The remnants of these atrocities, a grim reminder of humanity's darkest moments, still echo in the area. Moreover, the region in question is a residential zone inhabited by the village's locals."

The signatories further implored all relevant authorities to desist from such endeavors, which now jeopardize social peace and elicit frustration among the residents. The people of this village have endured decades of hardship under the oppressive rule of the ousted regime," they articulated, urging the entities behind these attempts to cease agitating the emotions of the area's inhabitants out of fairness for them and their families, who fell victim to the crimes of the former regime.