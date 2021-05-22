Kurdish bloc reveals preliminary agreement to expedite settlement of oil and gas law

Shafaq News / The Kurdish Democratic Party (PDK) revealed on Saturday a preliminary agreement between political parties to settle the oil and gas law before the end of the parliament’s session.

Bloc MP Diyar Perwari told Shafaq News Agency, “The oil and gas law is one of the most important laws of parliament, which seriously intended to vote on the law during its previous sessions; this, however, was delayed by the Parliament’s preoccupation with the General Budget Law.”

He added, “Political blocs, including the Kurdish bloc, raised their remarks on some articles of the law to the Parliamentary Oil and Energy Committee.”

The Ministries of Oil and Energy in the governments of Erbil and Baghdad insist on the necessity of expediting the approval of the Oil and Gas Law which would play a major role in the management of oil and gas in Iraq.