Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdish and Iraqi forces join hands to clear Kafri and Tuz Khurmato from ISIS cells

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-12T14:15:43+0000
Kurdish and Iraqi forces join hands to clear Kafri and Tuz Khurmato from ISIS cells

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Counter-Terrorism Agency, on Thursday launched a large-scale campaign to purge the outskirts of Tuz Khurmato and Kafri from ISIS remnants.

The operation, according to an official statement, runs on two axes, Kafri-Tuz Khurmato and Daodi-Ghara foothills with forces from the Peshmerga forces, Emergency Police, and the Iraqi Army on board.

"The aim of the operation is to clear the area from ISIS shelters after detecting the ISIS movements there in the past few days," the statement said.

related

Peshmerga, Iraqi Army launch operations against ISIS between Kurdistan and Saladin

Date: 2021-12-31 18:03:37
Peshmerga, Iraqi Army launch operations against ISIS between Kurdistan and Saladin

Iraqi Army and the Peshmerga to besiege ISIS in Khanaqin

Date: 2020-08-06 13:50:49
Iraqi Army and the Peshmerga to besiege ISIS in Khanaqin

Peshmerga intensifies security measures and pursues ISIS cells at Kalar-Diyala

Date: 2021-05-01 12:58:43
Peshmerga intensifies security measures and pursues ISIS cells at Kalar-Diyala

An Iraqi army delegation arrives in Yathrib to follow up the situation after the ISIS attack

Date: 2021-07-31 08:08:59
An Iraqi army delegation arrives in Yathrib to follow up the situation after the ISIS attack

Conflicts over leadership erupted inside ISIS groups in the "death triangle", Peshmerga commander says

Date: 2022-04-08 12:32:36
Conflicts over leadership erupted inside ISIS groups in the "death triangle", Peshmerga commander says

Delegation from the Ministry of Peshmerga visits Baghdad to discuss ISIS's recent attacks

Date: 2021-12-07 08:59:47
Delegation from the Ministry of Peshmerga visits Baghdad to discuss ISIS's recent attacks

New details about ISIS attack on the Iraqi Army military points

Date: 2021-07-31 09:26:30
New details about ISIS attack on the Iraqi Army military points

Peshmerga forces repel an ISIS attack in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-11-03 21:45:44
Peshmerga forces repel an ISIS attack in Kirkuk