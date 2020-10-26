Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Kurdish and Arab MPs reach an agreement on the distribution of the electoral districts in Nineveh

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-10-26T17:26:44+0000
Kurdish and Arab MPs reach an agreement on the distribution of the electoral districts in Nineveh

Shafaq News / A Parliamentary source said that the Kurdish and Arab blocs had reached an agreement to add Al-Hamdaniya and Bashiqa to the electoral districts of Makhmur and Al-Sheikhan, respectively. 

The source told Shafaq News agency that the difference between Arab and Kurdish blocs on the distribution of the electoral districts in Nineveh Governorate revolved upon two objections, "the first came from Nineveh MPs, and it is related to adding neighborhoods inside the city to districts and sub-districts outside it", while the second was from the Turkmen and Christian MPs to, "the agreement of some Arab and Kurdish blocs to divide Nineveh Plain, which consists of three administrative units, and affiliating parts of it to areas far from the plain".

The source explained, "Arab and Kurdish blocs agreed to add Al-Hamdaniya district in Nineveh Plains to Makhmour and Bashiqa district to Al-Sheikhan district."


related

The parliament solves the dilemma of the electoral districts in Nineveh and Kirkuk

Date: 2020-10-26 13:45:22
The parliament solves the dilemma of the electoral districts in Nineveh and Kirkuk

Three terrorists arrested on Mosul-Baghdad highway

Date: 2020-08-25 08:47:22
Three terrorists arrested on Mosul-Baghdad highway

Two counterfeiting gangs arrested in Nineveh

Date: 2020-09-27 10:25:52
Two counterfeiting gangs arrested in Nineveh

UN condemns the targeting of a convoy of the World Food Program in Nineveh

Date: 2020-08-26 19:05:00
UN condemns the targeting of a convoy of the World Food Program in Nineveh

Iraqi interior ministry: four ISIS members are arrested in Nineveh

Date: 2020-09-30 17:12:28
Iraqi interior ministry: four ISIS members are arrested in Nineveh

Nineveh arrests a terrorist

Date: 2020-09-01 17:50:15
Nineveh arrests a terrorist

Iraqi intelligence arrest a Daesh leader

Date: 2020-10-06 18:37:09
Iraqi intelligence arrest a Daesh leader

Fire broke out in a huge oil tank in Al-Qayyarah refinery

Date: 2020-09-02 19:57:27
Fire broke out in a huge oil tank in Al-Qayyarah refinery