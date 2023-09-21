Kurdish, Turkmen communities protest discrimination in Kirkuk

Shafaq News / The Kurdish and Turkmen communities in Kirkuk expressed their grievances over what they perceive as discrimination in recent contract appointments by the Iraqi Ministry of Interior. They also issued a stern warning of imminent large-scale protests to secure their rights.

Former Kirkuk deputy, Rebwar Taha, conveyed his concerns in a statement released to Reuters: "Following the Ministry of Interior's announcement of the names of those accepted for contract appointments within the Kirkuk police force, several irregularities have come to light, alongside a glaring absence of justice in the distribution among the various ethnic groups."

Taha further elaborated, stating that "The total number of contract positions allocated to Kirkuk was 2,550. However, upon close examination and scrutiny, it was discovered that only 350 individuals from the Kurdish community, including Kakai and Faili Kurds, were appointed, along with another 350 from the Turkmen community. The remainder of the appointments were exclusively allocated to individuals from the Arab community."

He pointed out, "Several individuals from the Arab community who were accepted hail from outside of Kirkuk, with names originating from provinces such as Saladin, Diyala, Nineveh, Baghdad, and al-Anbar."

Taha urged Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to intervene swiftly, investigate the reported irregularities, and take appropriate action to ensure that every individual receives their rightful appointment. He emphasized that the current situation represents an infringement on their rights and a lack of equity among the various ethnic groups in Kirkuk.

Meanwhile, volunteers who found their names absent from the recent contract appointments vowed to organize extensive protests to demand their rights, aligning with Kirkuk's national entitlement and liberating themselves from the perils of unemployment and financial hardship.

These volunteers called upon the Prime Minister to "reallocate the positions in accordance with Kirkuk's national entitlement, free from considerations beyond the bounds of the law, justice, and equality."