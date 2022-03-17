Kurdish Minister of Interior to submit a detailed report in the Iraqi Parliament about Erbil attack

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Kurdish Minister of Interior, Rebar Ahmed, arrived at the Iraqi Parliament in Baghdad.

Shakhwan Abdullah, the Deputy Parliament Speaker, received Rebar Ahmed at the Building.

Hakim al-Zamili, First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, is holding a meeting of the Parliamentary Fact-Finding Committee charged with investigating the Iranian missile attack in Erbil, in the presence of the heads of parliamentary blocs and the Kurdish Minister of Interior.

Al-Zamili held Iran, the member of the quad Alliance, responsible for not exchanging information with Iraq about "a foreign presence on its territory."

The quad alliance consists of Iraq, Iran, Russia, and Syria to exchange intelligence and military information. Therefore, "information should have been checked before launching this attack." Al-Zamili said.

During the meeting, the Iraqi official said that the committee would host the responsible for the Iranian file, the Iraqi deputy foreign minister, and the foreign minister if necessary for the investigation.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that Ahmed would present a detailed report about the attack and answer the questions at the meeting.

Iran attacked Erbil on Sunday, March 13, with a dozen ballistic missiles in an unprecedented assault on the capital of Kurdistan.

The missiles came down in areas near a new U.S. consulate building, but no Americans were injured.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps claimed responsibility. It said that the attack was against "Israeli "strategic centers in Erbil," suggesting it was revenge for recent Israeli airstrikes that killed Iranian military personnel in Syria.

The Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi headed a delegation of officials of the Ministers of Defense and Interior to visit the Erbil Governorate.

Al-Kadhimi met with the Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani, the leader Masoud Barzani, and the Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, to follow up on the situation.

He also visited the attack sites, including the destroyed houses and Kurdistan 24 building.

After meeting Kurdish President, Al-Kadhimi said that the attack represents a "deep concern," adding, "We came today to Erbil to stand by and support Kurdistan."

Concerning Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps' statement claiming that the attack was against "Israeli "strategic centers in Erbil, President Barzani denied the presence of any Israeli base in the Region, considering this rumor is "baseless."

"We demand the Iraqi federal government and the international community to recognize these offensives and spare no effort to curb the country's sovereignty and stability, and the people's security and safety." He said.