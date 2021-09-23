Kurdish MP: no party can restore Mandali's rights

Shafaq News/ Kurdish MP Azad Hamid Al-Qara Lucy ruled out the possibility of Mandali district obtaining its legitimate rights by any candidate or political party.

Al-Qara Lucy, who served as the former head of Mandali's local council, told Shafaq News Agency, "The exploitation of Mandali's suffering and humanitarian issues for electoral purposes is socially and legally unacceptable, and it is a violation of the electoral campaign rules."

"The promises of the candidates to the people of Mandali cannot be fulfilled in the absence of governmental and parliamentary solidarity and the government institutions concerned with Mandali's file, which have been oppressed and marginalized in terms of service and politics."

Al-Qara Lucy confirmed that 70% of a parliamentary project has been completed to abolish unjust decisions that marginalized Mandali and transformed it from an ancient district to a neglected area that accumulated service problems, amid successive government neglect, noting that the outbreak of COVID-19 disrupted the project.

The Mandali district, 93 km east of Baqubah, is one of the disputed areas between Erbil and Baghdad. It is adjacent to the Iranian borders.

The city has suffered from neglect and marginalization of services since 2003, and it is still affected by th3 previous regime that legalized stealing the lands and properties of the Kurds and force them to leave their homes.