Kurdish Leader Masoud Barzani receives al-Amri in Erbil

Shafaq News / Kurdish Leader Masoud Barzani received today the head of al-Fatah coalition, Hadi al-Amiri, in Erbil.

This came in a statement released by al-Amiri's office.

No further details were disclosed.

Earlier today, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, received al-Amiri in Erbil.

Al-Amiri had arrived earlier today in Erbil to discuss forming the new government.

Last Saturday, al-Amiri met the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr in Najaf.

The Sadrist movement won the largest share with 73 out of the assembly's 329 seats, more than a fifth of the total.

The Coordination Framework claimed they can muster the backing of 88 lawmakers to make them the largest bloc.

In previous parliaments, parties from Iraq's Shiite majority have struck compromise deals to work together and form a government.

The Sadrist movement has been mobilizing impetus behind a "National Majority Government", challenging the status quo "consensus governments", which the forces of the Shiite Coordination Framework have been lobbying for.