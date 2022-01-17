Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdish Leader Masoud Barzani receives al-Amri in Erbil

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-17T12:39:48+0000
Kurdish Leader Masoud Barzani receives al-Amri in Erbil

Shafaq News / Kurdish Leader Masoud Barzani received today the head of al-Fatah coalition, Hadi al-Amiri, in Erbil.

This came in a statement released by al-Amiri's office.

No further details were disclosed.

Earlier today, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, received al-Amiri in Erbil.

Al-Amiri had arrived earlier today in Erbil to discuss forming the new government.

Last Saturday, al-Amiri met the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr in Najaf.

The Sadrist movement won the largest share with 73 out of the assembly's 329 seats, more than a fifth of the total.

The Coordination Framework claimed they can muster the backing of 88 lawmakers to make them the largest bloc.

In previous parliaments, parties from Iraq's Shiite majority have struck compromise deals to work together and form a government.

The Sadrist movement has been mobilizing impetus behind a "National Majority Government", challenging the status quo "consensus governments", which the forces of the Shiite Coordination Framework have been lobbying for.

related

Al-Fateh Coalition: we do not accept even one foreign soldier to remain in Iraq

Date: 2021-12-25 16:02:13
Al-Fateh Coalition: we do not accept even one foreign soldier to remain in Iraq

Masoud Barzani: partnership is our main concern

Date: 2021-09-11 14:07:03
Masoud Barzani: partnership is our main concern

Masoud Barzani: Governance shall be inclusive to all the components of Iraq

Date: 2021-12-31 12:56:39
Masoud Barzani: Governance shall be inclusive to all the components of Iraq

Al-Amiri on PMF: A safeguard against Sectarianism

Date: 2021-01-24 16:21:36
Al-Amiri on PMF: A safeguard against Sectarianism

Al-Fateh hints that Israel is behind airstrikes against PMF

Date: 2021-09-15 08:00:18
Al-Fateh hints that Israel is behind airstrikes against PMF

Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani meets with Iyad Allawi

Date: 2021-09-23 15:12:13
Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani meets with Iyad Allawi

Al-Fateh announced its commitment to Federal Court's decision regarding the elections

Date: 2021-12-27 15:11:00
Al-Fateh announced its commitment to Federal Court's decision regarding the elections

Sadrist and Sunni delegations to meet Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani

Date: 2022-01-03 10:41:25
Sadrist and Sunni delegations to meet Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani