Kurdish Leader Barzani meets the British ambassador to Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-15T09:58:37+0000

Shafaq News / The British ambassador to Iraq, Mark Bryson, said that the cooperation between the Peshmerga and the Iraqi security forces is positive and important to address the file of the disputed areas. A statement by the Barzani headquarters said that the Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani met Bryson today in Erbil. During the meeting, the two parties discussed the latest political developments in Iraq. For its part, the British side and shed light and commended the reform process taking place in the ministry of Peshmerga.

