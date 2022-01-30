Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdish Leader Barzani meets Qaani in Erbil

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-30T17:28:23+0000
Kurdish Leader Barzani meets Qaani in Erbil

Shafaq News / Kurdish Leader Masoud Barzani, met today the Iranian Commander of the Quds forces, Esmail Qaani, in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

A reliable Political source reported that the meeting focused on the new government file.

No further details were disclosed.

On January 25, Qaani had arrived in Baghdad today in an unannounced visit.

He had held several rounds of talks in Najaf and Baghdad to reach a Shiite consensus over the new government, but they were all unfruitful.

A reliable political source reported that the Iranian Commander had met the Iraqi political forces to discuss the government file, and the results of the negotiations between the Sadrist movement and the Coordination Framework.

related

UK's Chief of DSAME: we will remain a friendly force for Iraq and Kurdistan

Date: 2021-11-08 12:19:02
UK's Chief of DSAME: we will remain a friendly force for Iraq and Kurdistan

Al-Fayyadh visits the Barzani headquarters

Date: 2022-01-05 13:15:54
Al-Fayyadh visits the Barzani headquarters

Al-Kadhimi, Barzani agree on protecting the borders

Date: 2021-06-05 20:59:51
Al-Kadhimi, Barzani agree on protecting the borders

Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani meets with the Iraqi President and the leader of the National State Forces Alliance

Date: 2021-11-17 11:08:17
Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani meets with the Iraqi President and the leader of the National State Forces Alliance

Masoud Barzani receives the top Sunni leaders in a swift visit to Erbil

Date: 2022-01-08 12:12:04
Masoud Barzani receives the top Sunni leaders in a swift visit to Erbil

Al-Nujaifi meets Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani in Erbil

Date: 2021-06-06 13:03:33
Al-Nujaifi meets Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani in Erbil

Leader Barzani: we must reconsider the Peshmerga's defense lines

Date: 2021-12-03 10:17:06
Leader Barzani: we must reconsider the Peshmerga's defense lines

Masoud Barzani debunks statements attributed to the KDP

Date: 2022-01-11 14:07:57
Masoud Barzani debunks statements attributed to the KDP