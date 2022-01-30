Kurdish Leader Barzani meets Qaani in Erbil

Shafaq News / Kurdish Leader Masoud Barzani, met today the Iranian Commander of the Quds forces, Esmail Qaani, in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

A reliable Political source reported that the meeting focused on the new government file.

No further details were disclosed.

On January 25, Qaani had arrived in Baghdad today in an unannounced visit.

He had held several rounds of talks in Najaf and Baghdad to reach a Shiite consensus over the new government, but they were all unfruitful.

A reliable political source reported that the Iranian Commander had met the Iraqi political forces to discuss the government file, and the results of the negotiations between the Sadrist movement and the Coordination Framework.