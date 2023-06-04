Kurdish Leader Barzani Meets Sunni Politician Rafi al-Issawi

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani met with the former Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister, Rafi al-Issawi, for talks about the prevailing political conditions in the country, the Barzani Headquarters reported on Sunday.

According to an official readout, the Kurdish leader extended a warm reception to al-Issawi at the Saladin resort near Erbil, the capital city of the Kurdistan region.

The meeting underscored the commitment of both leaders to dialogue and mutual understanding as a means to navigate the complex political landscape of Iraq.

"The meeting facilitated an exchange of views regarding the political conditions and recent developments in Iraq," the readout read.