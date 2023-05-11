Kurdish Leader Barzani Lauds "positive" Baghdad-Erbil Ties, Reaffirms Support for Iraqi Premier

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani on Thursday praised the prevailing atmosphere between Erbil and Baghdad as "positive", reasserting his unwavering support for Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

Barzani delivered those remarks during the inauguration ceremony of the Barzani National Memorial in the Barzan region, where he hailed the increasingly positive environment for dialogue between the federal and regional governments.

The Kurdish leader attributed this progress to the firm determination and transparent intentions exhibited by both sides.

Barzani further conveyed his appreciation for Prime Minister al-Sudani's relentless efforts to secure the success of the political agreement involving the various parties in his government.

"We assure Al-Sudani of our steadfast commitment to support him with all the strength at our disposal. Experience has shown all parties that when there is a will, no challenge is insurmountable," he said.