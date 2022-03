Shafaq News / Hundreds of Kurdish Fayli families celebrated the Newroz holidays in the Marchlands of al-Jabayish district, Dhi Qar.

Shafaq News agency's lens documented the Kurdish Fayli families heading to the Marchlands from different Iraqi governorates.

Every year, the Kurdish Faylis celebrate the Newroz in their own way. They take boats and roam the Marchlands, performing the famous Kurdish Dabke, and preparing local Kurdish dishes in nature.