Kirkuk's Kurdish parties reiterate the call for joint administration of the security file in the governorate 

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish parties in Kirkuk renewed their call to include the Peshmerga forces in the administration of the security file of the contested territories between Baghdad and Erbil.

The Kurdish parties in Kirkuk held a meeting earlier today, Tuesday, in the absence of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

The communique of the meeting extended condolences for "the martyrdom of a group of martyrs by the hands of ISIS terrorists," calling for "commitment to the spirit of fraternity and equality between the spectrum of Kirkuk."

The parties called on the Federal Government to rely upon the "electoral entitlement" in distributing the government positions in the governorate.

"We, the Kurdish parties of Kirkuk, praise the Peshmerga and other forces for protecting the territory via coordination," the statement said, "the administration of Kirkuk shall serve all the area of Kirkuk without discrimination."