Kirkuk's Intelligence Agency arrested a group plotting to raid a detention center

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-30T06:55:29+0000

Shafaq News/ Kirkuk's Intelligence and Security Agency said on Thursday it apprehended the members of a terrorist group plotting to raid a detention center in the governorate. The agency said in a statement that a field force from the agency, in cooperation with the governorate's police SWAT and the eighth division of the Iraqi army, managed to capture the members of a four-person terrorist group. The arrestees confessed to surveilling the detention center and gathering information about the center's security. The statement said that one of the arrestees was in contact with the terrorist organization of ISIS. He provides the group with the names of the citizens cooperating with the security authorities. Another member of the group was in charge of securing fake IDs and documents to ISIS operatives in al-Riyadh sector. "Some members of the group participated in terrorist operations against civilians and security forces," the statement added. In the same context, the National Security Agency arrested six terrorists after three weeks of surveillance in Kirkuk, a security source revealed. The source added that the agency regiments executed 13 arrest warrants against persons wanted by the Judiciary for various criminal charges.

related

Three killed, two injured in an ISIS attack

Date: 2021-07-24 07:54:48

Kirkuk warned of the Conspiracy of portraying criminals as victims

Date: 2020-09-02 16:21:36

A high-level security delegation arrives in Kirkuk today

Date: 2021-06-30 06:41:39

Kirkuk shop owners protests extending the lockdown

Date: 2021-03-11 09:54:08

Four terrorists killed in Wadi al-Shay

Date: 2021-11-15 19:02:39

ISIS attacks the Federal Police in Kirkuk, kills four officers

Date: 2021-09-11 21:04:17

A mass grave of 45 ISIS victims in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-10-20 07:19:48

Four killed, five injured in a blast inside a security headquarters in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-04-27 12:31:02