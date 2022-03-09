Kirkuk receives 10 hours of power supply per day-Governor

Shafaq News / The Governor of Kirkuk, Rakan al-Jubouri, revealed today that the governorate has the smallest share of electric power among Iraqi governorates.

Al-Jubouri told Shafaq News agency that the highest rate of power outages is recorded in Kirkuk, noting that most Iraqi governorates have 20-24 hours of energy supply, while Kirkuk receives ten hours only.

The Governor held the Ministries of Oil and Electricity responsible for this crisis.

For years, Iraq suffers from power outages despite the huge budgets allocated every year for the ministry of electricity.