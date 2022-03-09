Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kirkuk receives 10 hours of power supply per day-Governor

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-09T12:52:25+0000
Kirkuk receives 10 hours of power supply per day-Governor

Shafaq News / The Governor of Kirkuk, Rakan al-Jubouri, revealed today that the governorate has the smallest share of electric power among Iraqi governorates.

Al-Jubouri told Shafaq News agency that the highest rate of power outages is recorded in Kirkuk, noting that most Iraqi governorates have 20-24 hours of energy supply, while Kirkuk receives ten hours only.

The Governor held the Ministries of Oil and Electricity responsible for this crisis.

For years, Iraq suffers from power outages despite the huge budgets allocated every year for the ministry of electricity.

related

Security forces killed the suspect involved in Kirkuk attack earlier today

Date: 2021-02-02 12:05:54
Security forces killed the suspect involved in Kirkuk attack earlier today

An ISIS official is arrested in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-09-08 07:37:58
An ISIS official is arrested in Kirkuk

Three soldiers killed in an explosion in Kirkuk

Date: 2022-01-24 10:10:58
Three soldiers killed in an explosion in Kirkuk

ISIS attacks the Federal Police in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-06-24 19:45:44
ISIS attacks the Federal Police in Kirkuk

Two sites and four vehicles seized for smuggling oil in three Iraqi governorate

Date: 2020-11-22 10:51:50
Two sites and four vehicles seized for smuggling oil in three Iraqi governorate

We cannot impose a lockdown without taking its economic repercussions into account, MP says

Date: 2021-02-19 13:42:42
We cannot impose a lockdown without taking its economic repercussions into account, MP says

A source reveals a major shuffle in Kirkuk's police command

Date: 2021-04-15 13:21:57
A source reveals a major shuffle in Kirkuk's police command

Joint forces arrest a terrorist, seize equipment in Al-Anbar and Kirkuk

Date: 2021-08-21 19:09:35
Joint forces arrest a terrorist, seize equipment in Al-Anbar and Kirkuk