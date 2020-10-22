Kirkuk police dismantle an ISIS network in the governorate

Shafaq News / Kirkuk Police Directorate dismantles on Thursday a terrorist network of ISIS terrorists in the governorate.

The police directorate of the governorate said in a statement released earlier today that the security forces arrested five members of ISIS terrorist gangs in the so-called state of Tigris.

The statement added that one of the members was the group's supplier of military equipment, food and electronic devices, while another provided ISIS with information on the movement of security forces.