Kirkuk police denies reports on Turkish intelligence entering the city

Shafaq News/ Kirkuk's police department on Sunday refuted media reports claiming that a patrol affiliated with the Turkish intelligence body has entered the city disputed between Baghdad and Erbil.

Social media pages and users shared a document dating back to June 28 reporting a patrol of Turkish intelligence inside the governorate of Kirkuk.

The police department said in a statement that the document was forged, indicating that the serial number of the document belongs to an arrest warrant.

The statement urged the social media users to refrain from sharing false information, warning of legal measures against those spreading rumors.