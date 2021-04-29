Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kirkuk parties to run for elections in separate rosters after dismantling the Kurdistan Alliance, official confirms

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-29T12:59:30+0000
Kirkuk parties to run for elections in separate rosters after dismantling the Kurdistan Alliance, official confirms

Shafaq News/ The alliance of Kurdish forces in Kirkuk, a.k.a the Kurdistan Alliance, broke up today, and the Kurdish parties will run for the upcoming legislative elections with separate electoral rosters.

The official of the Kurdistan Democratic Socialist Party, Rasool Raouf, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "the Kurdistan Alliance does not exist anymore."

"Kurdish parties will run for the elections with separate lists," Rasool added, "four Kurdish parties have completed their rosters."

Raouf attributed the dissolution of the alliance to the absence of any previous meetings to agree upon the list, "the former alliance was established to run for the provincial council's elections."

"Those [upcoming] elections are different. Anybody can run for a post independently from parties since the votes are counted for the candidate, not the party."

related

Kirkuk graduates march through the main gate of the Parliament in the governorate

Date: 2021-02-09 13:23:27
Kirkuk graduates march through the main gate of the Parliament in the governorate

Sit-in in Kirkuk for the 3rd day

Date: 2020-08-04 14:39:43
Sit-in in Kirkuk for the 3rd day

Saladin and Kirkuk tribes to sentence ISIS members to death

Date: 2021-02-26 09:47:39
Saladin and Kirkuk tribes to sentence ISIS members to death

PUK closes a cultural center in Kirkuk for hosting Soleimani's memorial

Date: 2021-01-12 07:08:04
PUK closes a cultural center in Kirkuk for hosting Soleimani's memorial

The Iraqi Minister of health and environment arrives in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-12-04 07:35:26
The Iraqi Minister of health and environment arrives in Kirkuk

Unknown gunmen kill a guard while attacking a national fuel company in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-09-14 11:29:36
Unknown gunmen kill a guard while attacking a national fuel company in Kirkuk

A “green” campaign in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-04-05 09:06:36
A “green” campaign in Kirkuk

A new Kurdish Regiment in PMF

Date: 2020-12-12 08:47:42
A new Kurdish Regiment in PMF